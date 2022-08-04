Ryan Jones Haire

2002 - 2022

ANNA— Ryan James Haire, 19, of Anna, died unexpectedly from natural causes on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Knoxville, TN.

He was born Aug. 29, 2002, the youngest son of Dr. Charles and Courtney (Ecker) Haire.

Ryan was just a few weeks from graduating from Paul Mitchell The School Knoxville (professional barbering school). He loved gaming and riding dirt bikes and motorcycles.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his two brothers, Wade and Christopher, and his maternal grandparents, William and Mary Ellen Ecker; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Patricia Haire.

Visitation for Ryan will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 and from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Crain Funeral Home in Anna. Services will follow at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Christopher Haire and Shay Miles will be eulogizing Ryan. Interment will follow in Jonesboro Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contribution be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Crain Funeral Home of Anna-Jonesboro is entrusted with the arrangements. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home.