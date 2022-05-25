Sadie Marie (Mohan) Bauer

Oct. 9, 1932 - May 22, 2022

BATTLE CREEK — Sadie Marie (Mohan) Bauer, 89, of Battle Creek, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Pineview Assisted Living.

Sadie was born Oct. 9, 1932, in Cambria, IL to James E. and Dorothy L. (Brown) Mohan, Sr. She grew up in Cambria and was a 1947 graduate of Herrin High School. Sadie earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Southern Illinois University and her Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from Western Michigan University. Sadie was employed as a Riverside Elementary Teacher and then took time off to raise her family. After raising her family, she was Director of Continuing Education at Kellogg Community College for 17 years.

Sadie Marie Mohan was united in marriage to William E. Bauer on June 10, 1956, at Cambria First Baptist Church.

Surviving are Bill, her husband of nearly 66 years; two sons: David (Julie) Bauer of Jonesville MI, Brian Bauer of Palm Bay, FL; one granddaughter, Tara (Matthew) Bauer Hansen of Greenville, SC; two great-granddaughters: Hope Hansen, Lucy Hansen; two sisters: Ruth Mohan Abbott of Urbana, IL, and Margaret J. Mohan of Marblehead, MA. She is also survived by numerous nieces; and nephews.

Sadie was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Edward Mohan Jr.; and a sister, Wanda Mohan Underwood.

Sadie and Bill were members of First Baptist Church for 56 years and are now members of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon. She served on the Board of Directors of the Child Guidance Clinic, SNAP Preschool and American Sewing Guild, Kalamazoo Chapter. Sadie served as president of American Association of University Women. She was passionate about reading, hard work and sewing. Sadie kept a log of over 2,000 books she had read. She taught embroidery, needlepoint and sewing in community education programs. Sadie conducted baking classes for Burmese women who had no experience using an oven in their home country. She coordinated the Battle Creek American Sewing Guild for over 20 years.

Sadie loved to travel, taking 37 trips with Grand Circle and attended 38 elder hostels. She was very interested in genealogy, attending seminars at Brigham Young University, Salt Lake City and Fort Wayne, IN. Sadie will be remembered as one who always kept her hands busy sewing, knitting, cooking, working at her computer or helping others. She loved to bake cookies and her sons often asked, "Can we buy some store-bought cookies?"

Services for Sadie are being planned for a Saturday this summer. Arrangements will be announced later by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A private family committal service will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Willard Library or First Presbyterian Church. Personal messages for the family may be placed in the Memory Book at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.