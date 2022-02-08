Samuel Joseph Lambert

Jan. 30, 1948 - Jan. 22, 2022

PINEHURST, NC — Samuel Joseph Lambert, 73, passed away Saturday, January 22, in his home in Pinehurst.

Sam was an amazing husband, father, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife Janice. He was born January 30, 1948, at Ferrell hospital in Eldorado, IL, to Myrtle Bryan Lambert and J.B. Lambert.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Shirley; his son, Travis; his father and step-father, Elbert Williams; and his Mother.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Marilyn Mull of Anna, IL; his daughter, Julie; and grandkids from Savannah, GA;, and his son, Jeffrey from Bahama, NC.

Sam's careers and talents were many, starting with 21 impactful years in the U.S. Army as a Signal Officer. After retiring from the Army, he spent the next 30-years in various roles as a defense contractor, and raised cattle on his farm in Eastwood. He retired to Pinehurst and began a conservancy of his land to protect its scenic and natural beauty for the generations that follow.

Sam was a consummate man of his word. Others constantly asked him for advice and solutions. From Jumpmaster to Desert Storm war hero and cowboy engineer, he spoke with authority; those lucky enough to know him were always able to find the perfect combination of both a good listener and a good talker.

His life celebration will be Saturday, February 12, at 1:00 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, NC, with live virtual stream available from the Boles Funeral Home Facebook Page. We ask all attendees to wear masks during the service. The family will receive guests at the funeral home immediately following the service, after which a reception will be held at his farm in Eastwood.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

