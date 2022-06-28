Samuel "Sam" Dean Hiller
PINCKNEYVILLE — Samuel "Sam" Dean Hiller, 87, of Pinckneyville, passed away at 9:33 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tamaroa with Fr. Carl Schrage officiating.
Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday at the Searby Funeral Home in Tamaroa.
The State Police will honor Sam with an honor guard.
Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Tamaroa.
Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Du Quoin V.F.W. and American Legion and the United States Marine Corps.
Friends may make memorials to Perry County Jail Museum, Hospice of Southern Illinois or Masses and will be accepted at the funeral home.
For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.