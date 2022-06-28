 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Samuel "Sam" Dean Hiller

American flag for obits

Samuel "Sam" Dean Hiller

PINCKNEYVILLE — Samuel "Sam" Dean Hiller, 87, of Pinckneyville, passed away at 9:33 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tamaroa with Fr. Carl Schrage officiating.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday at the Searby Funeral Home in Tamaroa.

The State Police will honor Sam with an honor guard.

Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Tamaroa.

Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Du Quoin V.F.W. and American Legion and the United States Marine Corps.

Friends may make memorials to Perry County Jail Museum, Hospice of Southern Illinois or Masses and will be accepted at the funeral home.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.

