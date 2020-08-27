× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, Sandra Gayle Charlson passed away Aug. 23 at home at the age of 61 with her family at her side.

She was born July 11, 1959.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Christopher Lant; her daughters, Hannah and Helen Lant; her brother, David Charlson; her extended family; members of the Department of Art and Design at Utah State University; members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregations in Carbondale, Illinois, and Logan, Utah, and many, many others whose lives she touched.

As all can attest, Sandy had a natural ability to enrapture others with her joyous presence.

She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Gladys Charlson.

An online service will be a 6 p.m. Mountain Time, Saturday, Aug. 29, It will be at 7p.m. Central (Daylight Savings Time), livestreamed on the Carbondale Unitarian Facebook page. When the pandemic has subsided, an in-person Celebration of Life will be at Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship in Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sandra Charlson's name to The Women's Center in Carbondale, IL (www.thewomensctr.orgndex.php), Planned Parenthood of Utah (www.weareplannedparenthood.org), Pancreatic Cancer research and support (www.pancan.org), or Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship (www.carbondaleuf.org).