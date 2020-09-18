 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandra Jane Spiller
0 entries

Sandra Jane Spiller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra Jane Spiller

Spiller

CARTERVILLE — Sandra Jane Spiller, 77, of Carterville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, in Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Father Joseph Brown officiating. Burial will be in North Oakwood Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. COVID restrictions apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News