Sandra Jane Spiller

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, in Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Father Joseph Brown officiating. Burial will be in North Oakwood Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. COVID restrictions apply.