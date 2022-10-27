1952—2022

COBDEN, IL – Sandra Kay Norris, age 70, of Cobden, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at Southeast Health in Cape Girardeau, MO. She was born May 2, 1952 in Anna, the daughter of Duane and Marietta (Bragg) Fuller. She married Larry Norris on Sept. 24, 1977 in Anna.

Sandra Kay is survived by her loving husband, Larry Norris of Cobden; daughter, Melissa Kay (GySgt Derek) Buckley of Ft. Leonard Wood, MO; granddaughter, Abigale Kay Buckley; grandson, Preston (Kendall) Brimm; two great-grandchildren, Essie and Anthony; brother-in-law, Damon (Debbie) Woolridge of Port Charlotte, FL; sister-in-law, Pamela Woolridge Lamszus of Anna; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Harlan and Rodney Fuller.

Sandra Kay was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She worked 26 years at the Anna State Bank and later retired from the State of Illinois. She worked many years as the dietary secretary at Choate Mental Health and later at the Illinois Veteran’s Home in Anna. Sandra Kay was a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 24-5 and the Carroll P. Foster Post #3455 Ladies Axillary.

Sandra Kay enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband in their motorhome and on their motorcycle. Most of all she loved being Grammie to her granddaughter, Abigale. Her kindness and love for others will be warmly remembered.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna with Doug Bridgeman officiating. Friends may call after 11 a.m. and until the service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged for the Fisher House Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home or donate online at fisherhouse.org

TO VIEW THE OBITUARY AND LEAVE ONLINE CONDOLENCES FOR THE FAMILY, VISIT:

www.rendlemanhilemanfh.

RENDLEMAN & HILEMAN FUNERAL HOME IN ANNA IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.