Sandra Kay Snoddy

DYKERSBURG — Sandra Kay Snoddy, 73, of Dykersburg, formerly of Johnston City, passed away at 12:45 a.m., Monday, June 20, 2022 at Saline Care Nursing Home in Harrisburg.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.

