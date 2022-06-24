Sandra Kay Snoddy
DYKERSBURG — Sandra Kay Snoddy, 73, of Dykersburg, formerly of Johnston City, passed away at 12:45 a.m., Monday, June 20, 2022 at Saline Care Nursing Home in Harrisburg.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.
