DU QUOIN - Sandra Kay Stevens, age 82, of Du Quoin, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Du Quoin Nursing and Rehab Center.

Her wishes were to be cremated.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery of Benton, with Rev. John Ashby officiating. Family and friends are to meet at the cemetery.

Services are under the direction of the Leffler Funeral Home of Benton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gold Plate Program of Perry County; or to the Perry County Humane Society; and will be accepted at the services on Tuesday.

