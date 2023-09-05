Sara Jane (Carter) Pilger

June 16, 1950 - Aug. 29, 2023

CARTERVILLE – Sara Jane (Carter) Pilger, 73, of Carterville, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at her home.

Sara was born on June 16, 1950, in Chicago, to Paul L. and Mildred (Lynch) Carter. She married Theodore "Ted" Robert Pilger on July 15, 1978, in Sidell, Illinois.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Ted Pilger; daughters, Dr. Emily (Mustafa) Coskun and Britta (Chad) Lothary; grandchildren, Maya and Nora Coskun, and Samantha and Cecilia Lothary; and many dear friends.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents.

She grew up in Jamaica, Illinois, on Hi Land Farm, and graduated from Jamaica High School in 1968. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies and a Master of Education in Reading from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Sara taught reading at Chrisman-Scotland Grade School where she was named the Outstanding Young Educator, Jamaica Grade School, and within the Carterville School District until her retirement in 2013.

She was a member of the KL Chapter of PEO, Zeta Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, and the First United Methodist Church. She was a devoted student of the Bible and attended the Explorer's Bible study.

Sara enjoyed spending time with her friends, avidly reading books, and seeing shows at the Fox Theater. She and Ted travelled together to the Mediterranean, on the Rocky Mountaineer Train through Canada, and on Viking River Cruises. However, her favorite places to travel to were Anna Maria Island, Florida; Brookline, Massachusetts; and Fitchburg, Wisconsin, to be with her beloved family.

Visitation will begin after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Carterville, with Rev. Alan Rhein officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Jones Grove Cemetery in Catlin, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sara's name to the Anne West Lindsey District Library in Carterville, Illinois – memo Summer Reading Program.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.