Sarah E. Greener

Jan. 17, 1951 - Sep. 3, 2022

HERRIN — Sarah E. Greener, 71 of Herrin, passed away 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Sarah was a pharmacist and co-owner with her husband of Option Care, Option Home Healthcare, and Inland Pharmaceutical Services in Spokane, WA. She earned her Masters Degree in Healthcare Policy and Administration from Washington State University. She earned her Bachelors of Science in Pharmacy from Idaho State University. She was a member of the Herrin Women's Club, the American Society of Hospital Pharmacists, and the American Pharmacist Association.

Sarah was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin.

Sarah was born Jan. 17, 1951 in Boise, Idaho to Thomas George and Peggy (Eubank) Skinner.

Sarah was united in marriage with Gary Greener on April 15, 1978 in Boise, ID.

Surviving are her husband, Gary of Herrin; two daughters: Katie Calcaterra of Herrin and McKenzie Greener of Herrin; three grandchildren: Isabella, Chloe, and Cooper; step-mother, Jaci Skinner of Caldwell, ID; four sisters: Rosanne "Sanne" Skinner of Vancouver, WA, Mary D. "Tuni" Skinner of Jordan Valley, OR, Peggy "Nikki" Skinner of Vancouver, WA, and Mary V. "Neno" Skinner of Wilder, ID; and nieces and nephews: Patrick Moran, Harry Moran, Scott Reynolds, Kecia Carlson, Jenni McMaster, Tatiana Greener, Ryan Porter, Daron Porter, Krysta Kelley, and Kari Porter.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Rae Marie Reynolds and Sandy Porter.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at San Carlo Cemetery in Herrin with Fr. Mark D. Reyling officiating. Family and friends are asked to gather at San Carlo Cemetery.