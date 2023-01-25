Sarah Gloria (Brown) Milligan

1941 - 2023

TAMAROA - Sarah Gloria (Brown) Milligan, age 81 of Tamaroa, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Mt. Vernon. She was born March 5, 1941 in Oraville to William and Beatrice (Morris) Yearian.

Sarah loved to play bingo and read her bible. She loved to collect angels and enjoyed listening to her wind chimes.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and her sister. She loved everyone she met and everyone loved her.

Sarah is survived by her children, Carrie (Steve) Miller of Du Quoin; Tina Jones of Pinckneyville; Scott (Janice) Brown and Jimmy Brown, both of Tamaroa; a stepson, Jim (Jenny) Brown of East Carondelet; a sister, Patsy (Steve) Colson of Jonesboro; six grandchildren, Ricky (Katie Mueller) Jones; Anthony Jones; Seth (Tessa) Brown; David Brown; Christina Brown and Justine Brown; numerous great-grandchildren; great-grandfur babies; other relatives and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jim Brown and Lindell Milligan; siblings, Clarence Noal; Donald Edward; William Robert; George Everette; Dale Phipps and Amber Walker and a stepdaughter.

Funeral Services for Sarah Gloria (Brown) Milligan will be Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home 31 Memorial Dr., Murphysboro with Pastor Jeff Baker officiating. Interment will follow in the Odd Fellow Cemetery, Pinckneyville.

Visitation will Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 from noon until the hour of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or to a local animal shelter of the donor's choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

