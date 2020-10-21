Sarah Isabelle Doerr

Sarah is survived by two sons; Bruce (Kathy) Doerr and Brad (Theresa) Doerr, both of Murphysboro; four grandchildren, Brett (Rebecca) Doerr, Melinda (Matthew) Guthman, Brooke (Ryan) Guthman and Justin (Cara) Doerr, all of Murphysboro; one foster daughter, Sharon Stallings of Murphysboro, and her three children, the late Wade Griffin, the late Sarah Paige (Griffin) Pierce, and Janie (Pullis) King of Wylie, Texas. Sarah leaves behind her 11 great-grandchildren, Ellee and Isabelle Doerr; Avery, Myles, and Kate Guthman; Caroline, Elias, and Liam Guthman; and William Hawthorne, Max, and Elizabeth Doerr, all of Murphysboro. Other survivors include three siblings; two brothers, Wiley Parrish of Murphysboro, Paul Parrish of Florida, and a sister, Sharon (Parrish) Maynor of Elkville; as well as several brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.