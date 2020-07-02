Sarah 'Sally' Catherine Boyd

Sally loved her family and friends. She loved to entertain and host, and always made the Holidays special and memorable. Sally was an optimistic, patient and creative Mom and Grandma that encouraged imagination, hugs and generosity, and she loved to laugh, so there was always a little bit of teasing to make you smile. Everyone would agree that Sally was kind, warm and genuine and had a talent of making friends easily. She so enjoyed her time with her camping club and meeting up for coffee every morning with friends. Sally was a gifted gardener, a fantastic cook, athletic, and had a knack for do-it-yourself projects. Sally loved to take movies and photos and send notes and cards to capture special events, or to let you know she was thinking of you. Sally kept beloved family traditions alive and shared stories and anecdotes that her daughters and grandchildren will cherish and pass along to future generations. Sally's earthly departure has left a gaping hole in our hearts, however her selflessness, spirit, and love will live on through her family.