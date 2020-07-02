Sarah 'Sally' Catherine Boyd

EL PASO, Ill. — Sarah “Sally” Catherine (Daisy) Boyd, 74, formerly of El Paso, Illinois, passed away June 29, 2020, in Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Care Center in Normal.
Sally was born Dec. 27, 1945, on the USNA Banana River near Melbourne, Florida, to the late Robert A. and Lucille E. Daisy.
She was preceded in death by husband, George, who passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Sally is survived by her three adoring daughters, Suzanne Stone (Beth) of St. Louis, Missouri, Lesley Stone Quinlan (Patrick) of Prosper, Texas, and Marjorie Boyd Hillard (Rhett) of Clinton. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Daisy of Carbondale. Sally dearly loved her grandsons, Tyler and Ben Quinlan, and Victor, Fredrik, George and Henry Hillard.
Sally spent her early years in Southern Illinois and grew up on a farm, where she learned skills that became beloved hobbies later in life, and she imparted her talents and interest to her grateful daughters.
Sally attended Southeastern Illinois College, and had various careers including working as an administrative assistant for the FBI in Washington D.C., and the Harrisburg Illinois Superintendents office. When Sally and George relocated from Southern Illinois to El Paso, Illinois, Sally started a day care in her home. When George retired from school administration, he became a school bus driver, and Sally was by his side daily as the monitor. Sally was a member of the First Baptist Church in El Paso.
Sally loved her family and friends. She loved to entertain and host, and always made the Holidays special and memorable. Sally was an optimistic, patient and creative Mom and Grandma that encouraged imagination, hugs and generosity, and she loved to laugh, so there was always a little bit of teasing to make you smile. Everyone would agree that Sally was kind, warm and genuine and had a talent of making friends easily. She so enjoyed her time with her camping club and meeting up for coffee every morning with friends. Sally was a gifted gardener, a fantastic cook, athletic, and had a knack for do-it-yourself projects. Sally loved to take movies and photos and send notes and cards to capture special events, or to let you know she was thinking of you. Sally kept beloved family traditions alive and shared stories and anecdotes that her daughters and grandchildren will cherish and pass along to future generations. Sally's earthly departure has left a gaping hole in our hearts, however her selflessness, spirit, and love will live on through her family.
Visitation for George Boyd and Sarah Boyd will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 6, at the Calvert Johnson and Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso, Illinois. Services will follow immediately after, with the Rev. Pat Murphy officiating. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, in City of Jonesboro Cemetery, with the Rev. Nick DiMauro officiating. COVID-19 precautions and regulations will be followed.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the El Paso Public Library.
