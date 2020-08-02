Sarah 'Sally' Lewis Williams

Sally was a lifelong learner and teacher, both in her family and in her career. She graduated from Stephens College in Missouri, then received bachelor and master degrees from Southern Illinois University (SIU). Sally had a passion for reading and said the favorite part of her career was teaching children to read. She had a long teaching career in Belleville and her last position there was principal of Emge School. After retirement she relocated to Carbondale, where she again took up teaching, this time as an instructor at SIU teaching student teachers. At the same time, she was involved in various learning and community activities such as French table, investment club, book clubs, PEO, and Stephen Ministry, and reconnecting with high school friends.