Scott Alan Miller

He worked for many years in the construction industry as a construction project manager and retired from SIU in 2000. He went on to serve in a similar capacity at The University of Kentucky. These are the basic facts usually seen in an obituary but they are not the most important aspects of his life. What is more telling is how many people loved him for his loving, kind and gentle way and his generosity of spirit. If you were his friend or family, he was forever loyal to you. He had a deep love for his children, Rachel Lindsey Miller and Natalie Joy Miller, both of Portland, Oregon; as well as his beautiful grandson, Arthur Laurence Allen, whom he was looking forward to getting to know and teaching to golf.