Born in Liverpool, England, in 1950, Scott Carter was the first child of Harry and Doris Denzel. Scott got his bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting at SIU. He worked as a CPA in St. Louis and later developed his own business in web design and programming. Scott passed away in Tucson, Arizona, on May 25. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Megan Miller, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; his brother, Kent Denzel (Brenda), nephews Michael (Laura), and Matthew (Liz) and great-nephew, Benjamin, all of Columbia, Missouri.
Scott's wish was to be cremated. A memorial service will be at a later date.
