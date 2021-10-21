Scott Edward Lefler

ROYALTON — Scott Edward Lefler, 52, of Royalton, IL, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Montrose County, CO, "his heaven on earth", doing what he loved.

Funeral services for Mr. Lefler will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Trinity Full Gospel Church in West Frankfort with Reverend Guy Webster officiating. Visiting hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Cremation will follow with private interment services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Scott Lefler are suggest to Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, P.O. Box 241, Harborcreek, PA, 16421.

Vantrease Funeral Homes, Inc. of Zeigler and Royalton is entrusted with the arrangements. Visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com for more information and to sign the online register book.