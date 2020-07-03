SFC William Grant DePew
SFC William Grant DePew, 35, died June 9, 2020, in Gunnison, Colorado.

He was born Oct. 21, 1984, in Jackson, Illinois.

Surviving are his wife, Geniece Baer; daughter, Bethany; son, William; and two brothers, Michael and Jimmy.

Funeral services were Thursday, July 2, 2020, in LaFayette Funeral Home in Fayetteville, North Caroline, with burial in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.

