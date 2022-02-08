Sharon E. Grissom

Nov. 28, 1941 - Feb. 3, 2022

CAMBRIA — Sharon E. Grissom, 80, of Cambria, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Cambria Apostolic Church, with her son, Rev. R.H. Chitwood, and Rev. Charles Geuin and Rev. Zach Cox officiating. Burial will be at Blairsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Cambria Apostolic Church.

Sharon was born November 28, 1941, in Cambria, to Ray William and Madge Emiline (Chandler) Whitecotton. She married Bobby Grissom on September 22, 1972, in Cambria.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49-years, Bobby Grissom of Cambria; sons: Rev. R.H. (Paula) Chitwood, Randy (Robin) Chitwood, and Larry (Linda) Grissom; grandchildren: Fayth (Rev. Charles) Geuin, Grace (Rev. Zach) Cox, Carrie (Freddie) Buckingham, Jonathan Chitwood, Deztny Chitwood, Sirenity Chitwood, Kaleb Sauls, Cassandra Price; great-grandchildren,: Drake and Declan Geuin, Jennings and Juddsyn Cox, Maxwell Deneil, Mercy Chitwood, Desmond, Payton and Spencer Sauls; brother, Joe (Anna) Whitecotton; sister-in-law, Greta Whitecotton; and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Shay Chitwood; brothers: Herman (Nellie) Whitecotton, Albert (Myra) Whitecotton, Bob Whitecotton, and Gary Whitecotton; sisters: Beulah (Leonard) Welch, Pauline (Don) Cochran, Betty Whitecotton, and Vera Aline (Richard Wayne) Flom; and granddaughter, Julie Ann Price.

She was a faithful member of Cambria Apostolic Church.

Sharon worked in home health care for many years. She also enjoyed cooking and going fishing.

Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.