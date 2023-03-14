MARION – Sharon K. Beasley, age 78, of Marion, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 11:56 a.m. in Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO, with her beloved family by her side.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be held at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will resume at Ferges Free Methodist Church, 13651 Macomb St., Marion, IL, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The funeral service will be held at Ferges Free Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Ted Cunningham and Brother Jim Cockburn presiding.

Interment will follow in Herrin City Cemetery, Herrin, IL.

For those who prefer, the family requests that memorial donations be directed to “Shriners Hospitals for Children,” or “St. Francis CARE,” and may be mailed c//o Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL, 62959. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church.

