Sharon Kay Bilyew

Kay was born on Feb. 19, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Clyde and Dessie (Hutchinson) Harms. Her parents were God's greatest gift to her and her children. She attended Hutsonville High School. Kay made her home in Crawford County from age 2 to 72. The last 10 years she made her home with her daughter, Cindy, in Marion. With her health declining the past 3 years, Kay was cared for in the comfort of her home by her loving and caring daughter. Kay was blessed with many friends who maintained close bonds, creating lifelong memories. Kay was united in marriage August 26, 1955, with Ralph Bilyew. They were married 34 years and blessed with two daughters, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, all of whom she cherished and deeply loved. Kay was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and collecting antiques. She found joy being a wife, mother and grandmother. She made a happy and loving home for her family. She gave us guidance, wisdom, unconditional love, care and asked for nothing but love in return and we shall be forever grateful. She will always have a special place in our hearts and never be forgotten.