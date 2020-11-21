Sharon L. Savka

WEST FRANKFORT — Sharon J. Savka, 83, of rural West Frankfort, passed away peacefully at 4:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 E. Poplar St., West Frankfort.
The graveside committal service will at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in Tower Heights Cemetery of West Frankfort, with Pastor Mike Cash presiding. Those wishing to attend the committal service should gather at the cemetery prior to 1 p.m. Interment will follow next to her husband, Frank.
For those who prefer memorial contributions may be made to SSM Health at Home Hospice-IL. Memorial contributions envelopes will be available at the funeral home and cemetery or may be mailed to the Stone Funeral Home, 1201 E. Poplar St., West Frankfort, IL 62896.
To leave an online condolence of memory, visit stonefh.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.
DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and socially distance yourself from others, if you are planning on attending graveside committal service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.