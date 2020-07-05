× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHRISTOPHER — Sharon Lynn Smith, 77, passed away at 9:57 a.m. June 29, 2020, in Shawnee Living Center in Herrin.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in Harrison Cemetery near Buckner.

Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher is in charge of arrangements.

For more information, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

