Sharon Lynn Smith
0 entries

Sharon Lynn Smith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sharon Lynn Smith

Smith

CHRISTOPHER — Sharon Lynn Smith, 77, passed away at 9:57 a.m. June 29, 2020, in Shawnee Living Center in Herrin.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in Harrison Cemetery near Buckner.

Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher is in charge of arrangements.

For more information, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News