Shaun T. Will

Shaun T. Will

MAKANDA – Shaun T. Will, age 62, of Makanda, formerly of Murphysboro, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at 12:07 a.m. at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.

