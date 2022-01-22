Dr. Sheffield Boardman Jr.
CARBONDALE – Dr. Sheffield Boardman, Jr, 79, passed away on Sunday, January, 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale with Father Robert Flannery officiating. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be live streamed on the funeral home website (www.meredithfh.com). Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois (Team Blue West).
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.
