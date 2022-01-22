 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheffield Boardman

  • 0
Sheffield Boardman

Dr. Sheffield Boardman Jr.

CARBONDALE – Dr. Sheffield Boardman, Jr, 79, passed away on Sunday, January, 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale with Father Robert Flannery officiating. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be live streamed on the funeral home website (www.meredithfh.com). Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois (Team Blue West).

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News