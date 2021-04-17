Sheila Estelle Bengston

CARBONDALE – Sheila Estelle Bengtson died on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, surrounded by her daughter, Andrea, and family friends, following complications brought on by a fall at the start of the year.

Sheila was preceded in death by her best friend and loving husband Dale in 2019, her parents, and her brother David Gordon. Sheila is survived by a son, Jonathan Blake Bengtson and daughter-in-law Sue, of Victoria, British Columbia; a daughter Andrea Cheryl Robin and son-in-law Stephane, of Stoneham, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Seren and Rhys Bengtson, and Emma and Clara Robin; her sister Libby Butterfield of Soda Springs, California; and many close friends.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Joseph and Edith (Abramson) Gordon, Sheila and her siblings Libby and David grew up in Los Angeles, California when the family moved there when she was young. Sheila graduated from the Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles, receiving a lifetime membership to the California Scholarship Federation for her academic prowess, and went on to receive a B.A. in French at UCLA and a M.A. in Library Science at UC Berkeley.