Sheila Estelle Bengston
CARBONDALE – Sheila Estelle Bengtson passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale surrounded by friends and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship on April 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be on April 17, 2021 from 10:30-11:00 a.m. Rev. Sarah Richards will be officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 20 people are allowed into the church along with the requirement of wearing a mask and social distancing. For those who cannot attend, a livestream of the service will be available via Zoom.

Meredith Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

