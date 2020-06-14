Shelbey Jean Norman
MARION — Shelbey Jean (Miner) Norman, 80, passed away at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Private memorial services will be at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion, with the Rev. Todd Greiner officiating.

