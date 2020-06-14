Shelbey Jean Norman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MARION — Shelbey Jean (Miner) Norman, 80, passed away at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Private memorial services will be at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion, with the Rev. Todd Greiner officiating.

