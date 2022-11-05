Shelby J. Fleming

1937 - 2022

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Shelby J. Fleming, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at her daughter's home in Scottsdale, Arizona, surrounded by family.

Mrs. Fleming was born on Jan. 2, 1937, in Murphysboro, to the Rev. Loyd and Lucille (Davis) Fielding. She married Charles M. Fleming of Murphysboro on April 13, 1957, at Mount Carbon Christian Church. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2009.

Mrs. Fleming worked for McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis as an executive secretary for about 20 years. Mrs. Fleming loved her family and church. She was especially fond of singing and playing the piano. At the churches she attended she taught Sunday school, mission programs, and Vacation Bible School. When she and her husband retired and moved to Pomona, IL, she became a member of Dutch Ridge Baptist church. After her husband's death, she moved to Cape Albeon in St Louis County where she lived for over eight years. At the beginning of the pandemic, she moved in with her daughter in Scottsdale, AZ.

Survivors include two daughters, Margo Nord of Scottsdale, AZ and Linda (Greg) Pietroburgo of St Louis County, Missouri; one brother, Jim E. (Sharon) Fielding of Floral City, FL; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Jim) Ramsey of St Louis County, Katherine (Zach) Jackson of Fort Mill, SC, Chris (Sarah) Nord of Phoenix, AZ, Anthony (Lindsay) Pietroburgo and Addison (Breann) Pietroburgo, both of St Louis County, MO; and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at Dutch Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 204 Dutch Ridge Road, Carbondale, IL 62903 on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Tower Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro.

A time of visitation will be held at the church the hour before services.

Memorials may be made to Dutch Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.