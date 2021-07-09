 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shelby Jean Spencer
0 entries

Shelby Jean Spencer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Shelby Jean Spencer

FORMERLY OF MOUNDS, IL -Shelby Jean Spencer, originally from Mounds, Illinois passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Viewing will be 2:00-4:00 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Jones Funeral Home in Villa Ridge.

For more information go to www.jones-funeral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News