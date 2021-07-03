MARION — Sherlock Holmes, 93, passed peacefully from this life on September 29, 2020, at the home of his daughters, Kathy Phillips and April Leigh, in Vestavia, AL. Sherlock was a longtime resident of Marion, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for him on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and the service will follow at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Todd Greiner officiating.

Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to "Alzheimer's Association." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.