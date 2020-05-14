MACEDONIA — Sherman E. Browning, 91, passed away Friday morning, May 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Macedonia, the son of Fred Paul and Elsie Jane (Barnfield) Browning.
He was a Benton High School graduate and attended SIU.
He worked at Caterpillar in Peoria and for Ford Motor Company in Chicago.
He was drafted and served in the Korean War.
His first marriage was to Marlene Bennett and they had two children, Cindy and Doug.
He went to California and worked for Lockheed Aircraft for a short time, and then came home and worked in the oil fields while helping his dad on the family farm. He was employed with FS, and worked for Country Companies Insurance.
Mr. Browning was a member of the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Whittington. He had served on the County Board, Township Board, the Franklin County Hospital Board, ASC Board, Farm Bureau and a Precinct Committee Member. Sherman always served his community when needed. He loved farming and machinery, and while continuing farming he also owned and operated S.E. Browning Excavating Service.
On July 6, 1973, he married Sue (Brown) Browning, and her daughter, Raynee, joined the family at that time.
Mr. Browning was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Joshua A. Odom; great-grandson, Deegan J. Odom; a brother-in-law, O. Wayne Thomas, brother-in-law, Eugene Dodds, brother-in-law, Don Davis; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Ann Webb.
Mr. Browning is survived by his wife, Sue Browning; three children, Cindy Odom, Doug Browning and Raynee Goffinet; grandchildren, Emily (Victor) Munoz, Benji (Leslie) Odom, Molly (Brandon) Koester, Bennett Browning, Logan Browning, Cooper Browning, Nick Goffinet and Hannah Goffinet; great-grandchildren, Evan Munoz, Hudson Munoz, Brody Odom, Brynlee Odom, Brayden Odom, Kamree Koester, Kruz Koester and Demi Odom; sisters, Mary Louise Thomas, JoAnn Davis and Fannie Golden (Don); and sister-in-law, Jeanne Flynn; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be conducted. Burial will be in the Liberty-Ridlin Cemetery.
Mr. Browning was a family man and loved his wife, kids, grandkids and sisters. Everyone that knew Mr. Browning had experienced his kindness, generosity, and his infectious laugh. He never met a stranger and enjoyed visiting with people and was well known for being a practical joker. He will be sorely missed by his family and by a multitude of friends.
Memorials may be made to SSM Health at Home Hospice of Southern Illinois, 2 Good Samaritan Way Suite 325, Mount Vernon, IL 62864.
For more information or to send online condolences, visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.