MACEDONIA — Sherman E. Browning, 91, passed away Friday morning, May 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Macedonia, the son of Fred Paul and Elsie Jane (Barnfield) Browning.

He was a Benton High School graduate and attended SIU.

He worked at Caterpillar in Peoria and for Ford Motor Company in Chicago.

He was drafted and served in the Korean War.

His first marriage was to Marlene Bennett and they had two children, Cindy and Doug.

He went to California and worked for Lockheed Aircraft for a short time, and then came home and worked in the oil fields while helping his dad on the family farm. He was employed with FS, and worked for Country Companies Insurance.

Mr. Browning was a member of the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Whittington. He had served on the County Board, Township Board, the Franklin County Hospital Board, ASC Board, Farm Bureau and a Precinct Committee Member. Sherman always served his community when needed. He loved farming and machinery, and while continuing farming he also owned and operated S.E. Browning Excavating Service.