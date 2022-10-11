 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherron Evonne Nance

CARTERVILLE — Sherron Evonne Nance, 82, of Carterville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at First Baptist Church in Carterville, with Rev. Brad Harlow officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Makanda. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church in Carterville.

Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of arrangements. For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

