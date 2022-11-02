 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherry Camille (Moses) Miller

MOUNDS — Sherry Camille (Moses) Miller of Mounds passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, at Jones Funeral Home in Villa Ridge. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Annunciation in Cape Girardeau. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Mounds.

To sign the online guestbook or for more information visit, www.jones-funeral.com.

