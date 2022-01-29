Sherry June Taylor

June 25, 1941 - Jan. 20, 2022

CARTERVILLE — Sherry June Taylor passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale.

Sherry was born June 25, 1941, in Carbondale, IL, the daughter of the late Ernest A. Morris Sr. and Mary Opal (Morefield) Morris.

Sherry worked at Maytag in Herrin, IL, for over 30 years until her retirement.

She is survived by her children; daughter, Shelly Nelson; and sons: James C. Hunt and Joseph Taylor; brother Ernest Morris Jr and wife Joyce; grandson, Jeremy Nelson; granddaughter, Hannah Steele; and great-granddaughter, Calli Jo Crosso.

Preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Mary Morris and husband Clarence Taylor.

Visitation will be Monday January 31, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home in Carbondale. Interment will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m. in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro, IL. Walker Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.