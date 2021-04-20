Sherry Traylor
1955 - 2021
JONESBORO — Sherry Traylor, 66, of Jonesboro, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Sherry was born March 15, 1955, in Anna, IL to Randall G. and Virginia A. (Breidenbaugh) Traylor.
She is survived by her two sisters: Cheryl Traylor of Herrin, IL, and Rita Humphrey of Anna, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents; brother, Ross Traylor; and sister, Betty Traylor.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. (EST) Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Iva Cemetery in Iva, IN, with Pastor Bill Breidenbaugh officiating. Memorial donations are suggested and may be made to the Iva Public Cemetery Fund, 5332 North County Road 850 East, Otwell, IN 47564.
For further information, visit www.meredithwaddell.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.