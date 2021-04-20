Sherry Traylor

1955 - 2021

JONESBORO — Sherry Traylor, 66, of Jonesboro, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Sherry was born March 15, 1955, in Anna, IL to Randall G. and Virginia A. (Breidenbaugh) Traylor.

She is survived by her two sisters: Cheryl Traylor of Herrin, IL, and Rita Humphrey of Anna, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by parents; brother, Ross Traylor; and sister, Betty Traylor.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. (EST) Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Iva Cemetery in Iva, IN, with Pastor Bill Breidenbaugh officiating. Memorial donations are suggested and may be made to the Iva Public Cemetery Fund, 5332 North County Road 850 East, Otwell, IN 47564.

For further information, visit www.meredithwaddell.com