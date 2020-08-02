× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Sheryl Hinchcliff, 75, died Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, with her three daughters by her side.

Sheryl was born July 4, 1945, in Chicago, to Leonard and Louise Horecker (Pevsner).

She married Bill Hinchcliff Jr. on June 12, 1964.

Sheryl is survived by her three daughters, Leah Hinchcliff (Nancy Breaux), Laurie Stoll (Richard) and Lynda Lentini (Steve); sisters, Leslie Hankinson (Tom), Beth Dotson (Thomas), Julie Horecker, and Leni Pender (Abe). She was the proud, loving grandmother to five amazing grandkids, aunt to nine nieces and nephews and cherished her many friends in Carbondale and beyond.

She was an animal lover, gardener, healer, loyal friend, and her family was her joy.

Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 8 in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Inurnment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park. COVID guidelines will be followed. A live stream will be available for those who wish to participate remotely. Sheryl may be remembered by donating to The Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or the Carbondale Humane Society. (www.humanesocietysil.org).

