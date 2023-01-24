Shirley Aline (Chick) Elliott

Shirley Aline Elliott (Chick)

1930 - 2023

CARBONDALE - Shirley Aline Elliott (Chick), 92, of Carbondale, died Jan. 22, 2023.

Shirley was the only child of John Desso Chick and Chestine Chick of Metropolis. She was born on Sept. 12, 1930.

Shirley was a longtime academic advisor in the Southern Illinois University College of Science. Shirley was a graduate of SIU, with a Bachelor of Science in education and a Master of Science in health education. She was active in the Swingin' Seniors band and Image Spinners poetry group, as well as a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Carbondale. She enjoyed traveling throughout her life.

On March 12, 1949, she married Joseph Elliott of Metropolis. They were married for 64 years.

Shirley is survived by son James Elliott of Ankeny, IA; daughter Gail (John) Rusnak of Naperville, IL; son Scott Elliott (Stacey Vinson) of Carbondale; grandchildren April, Steven, John and Wendy; four great-grandchildren; nephew Terry Elliott and his wife Helen Ashraf; niece Nell Rose (Dennis) Graham; and also her beloved cat Tootsie. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. To honor her memory donations are accepted by Meals on Wheels of Carbondale at Senior Adult Services, 409 N. Springer St., Carbondale, IL 62901 or Friends of McLeod Summer Playhouse, SIU Foundation, Colyer Hall, Mail Code 6805, Carbondale, IL 62901.

Internment is private.