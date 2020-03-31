BENTON — Shirley Ann Taake Chester, of Benton, departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Franklin Hospital. She was 89 years old at her time of passing and had recently been in poor health.
Shirley was born in Zeigler, on Sept. 23, 1930, the second child of Howard and Clara (Will) Taake. Her sister, Billie Cover-Chamblin and her brother, Frederick Taake preceded her in death. Her sister, Mary Beckemeier, survives.
She was married to Tom (Walter T.) Chester, now deceased. They were parents of six children, all surviving, Marcia (Larry) Hoffman of Centralia, Betty (Jerry) DeCoursey of Energy, Debbie (Bryan) Cadle-Foster of Evansville, Indiana, Brenda (Rick) Stroer of Jackson, Missouri, Philip Chester of Centralia, and John (Carol) Chester of Marion.
She had seventeen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was a loyal and devoted daughter, sister, aunt and cousin. This family was her joy.
She graduated from Christopher High School, a member of the Class of 1984, and until recent years, faithfully kept the scrapbooks and attended their annual class reunion. She attended Southern Illinois University and was a member of the University Orchestra. She became a Christian at an early age and was most recently a member of Marion Third Baptist Church. She was a member of the Order of the Easter Star for more than sixty years.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Pate Funeral Home, 301 S. Main St., Benton. According to her wishes, Shirley's remains were cremated. Interment will be at the Masonic and Oddfellow's Cemetery in Benton. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society, and can be mailed to the funeral home.
The family thanks the caregivers at Helia Healthcare of Benton, Ambulance and Emergency Room Personnel at Franklin Hospital, and Pate Funeral Home, for their compassion and care.
