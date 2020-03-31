BENTON — Shirley Ann Taake Chester, of Benton, departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Franklin Hospital. She was 89 years old at her time of passing and had recently been in poor health.

Shirley was born in Zeigler, on Sept. 23, 1930, the second child of Howard and Clara (Will) Taake. Her sister, Billie Cover-Chamblin and her brother, Frederick Taake preceded her in death. Her sister, Mary Beckemeier, survives.

She was married to Tom (Walter T.) Chester, now deceased. They were parents of six children, all surviving, Marcia (Larry) Hoffman of Centralia, Betty (Jerry) DeCoursey of Energy, Debbie (Bryan) Cadle-Foster of Evansville, Indiana, Brenda (Rick) Stroer of Jackson, Missouri, Philip Chester of Centralia, and John (Carol) Chester of Marion.

She had seventeen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was a loyal and devoted daughter, sister, aunt and cousin. This family was her joy.

