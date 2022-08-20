Shirley Anna Rehana

Shirley Ann Rehana

1943 - 2022

MARION - Shirley Ann Rehana, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., with Rev. T.J. Gentry officiating at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, Illinois on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Memorial contributions can be made to Puerto Rico Mission Inc., 14526 Capital Drive, Plainfield, Illinois 60544.

Shirley was born in Olney, Illinois on July 12, 1943, to John Leslie and Barbara (Meyers) Bristow. She married Baba Hawel Rehana in Carbondale on June 6, 1963.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Baba; children, David Rehana, Billy Rehana, Younia Rehana (Zev Bassin), Joseph Rehana, Annette Rehana (Stephens Larubi), and Jonathan Rehana; five grandchildren, Samaria Rehana, Wolfe Bassin, Isabella Larubi, Andrew Larubi, and Dustin Larubi.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents.

She worked as a Civil Engineer for IDOT for over 25 years.

Shirley was an engineer at work and at home. She loved staking out her garden each spring and working in her manicured flower beds. She was an active member of the First Christian Church of Carterville, playing piano there for over fifty years. She was an avid reader, who enjoyed baking, hiking, and celebrating holidays with her family.

To view this obituary online, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.