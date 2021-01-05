MARION — Shirley L. Nemeth, age 94, of Marion, passed away peacefully with her family near, at 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at her home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The graveside service will be on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, with Dr. Bob Wagner presiding.

Those wishing to attend the graveside service should gather at the cemetery prior to 1 p.m.

Interment will follow next to her husband, Bob, in Rose Hill Cemetery.

It has been requested by the family for those who prefer to make a memorial contributions be to one or all suggested; “Second Baptist Church Building Fund”, “St. Jude Children's Hospital” or “Hospice of Southern Illinois”. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will also be available at the cemetery and funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the graveside service it is required you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.