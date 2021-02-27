CARBONDALE — Shirley Lillard-Maine of Carbondale, wife of Thomas "Tom" Maine, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Funeral Services for Shirley Lillard-Maine will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2:00 pm in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with The Reverend Dr. K. Stephen Combs officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of the service.
The family requests those attending the visitation and funeral follow social distancing guidelines and the wearing of a face covering is requested.
Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Memorials can be made to the donor's choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
