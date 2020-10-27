CARTERVILLE — Shirley Mae Lightfoot, 84, of Carterville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Carrier Mills Nursing Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Carterville, with Fr. Joseph Brown officiating. Burial will be in Willowrest Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO COVID-19: facial coverings are required; social distancing yourself from others; and refrain from hugging.

Shirley was born Nov. 19, 1935, in Addieville, to Emil and Irene (Oeltjen) Fenner.

The family moved to Belleville, where she attended Belleville High School, graduating in 1953. Later, she attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale from 1954-1958, where she met her first husband, Robert Burns, of Cairo. They married in 1959 and he preceded her in death in 1975.

Shirley later married David Lightfoot, of Carterville, at the First Christian Church in Carterville, on Apr. 9, 1977. She met David while she was employed by Illinois Department of Public Aid, where she worked for 25 years.