Shirley Marie Elkins

1925 - 2022

FREEBURG — Shirley Marie Elkins, 96, of Freeburg, and formerly of Marion, Cambria, Metropolis, and Chicago, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Freeburg Care Center.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville, with Pastor Dr. Bob Dickerson officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Clair County Humane Society or to the Freeburg Care Center Activities Department.

Shirley was born July 6, 1925, in Cambria, to Glen and Hilda (Johns) Elkins. She is survived by her brothers, Dick Elkins of Pekin and Don Elkins of Belleville; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Howard Eugene and Dennis Elkins.

Shirley spent most of her life living and working in Chicago. She had worked as a secretary for Moody Bible Institute in Chicago for many years. Shirley later worked as a paralegal for over 25 years.

Shirley was a member of First Baptist Church in Marion. While living in Carterville, Shirley attended Bible Baptist Church, and when she lived in Metropolis, she attended First Baptist Church.

If you knew Shirley, then you knew her love of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Her family would like to thank Freeburg Care Center for their wonderful care over the last few years.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.