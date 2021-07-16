Shirley Miles Nack (nee Johnson)

1937 - 2021

CARBONDALE — Shirley Miles Nack (nee Johnson) passed peacefully July 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cape Girardeau, MO, February 22, 1937. She married Joseph L. Miles and moved to Southern IL in 1955 where she lived until her death. She later married Robert A. Nack, and they shared 45 happy years.

She is predeceased by parents William M. Johnson and Glenda Fay Johnson, brother Don and sister Carol, her son Joey, and husbands Joseph L. Miles and Robert A. Nack. She is survived by brothers Cletus and Richard Johnson of Essex MO, Marilyn Harpool and Judith Tucker from DeSoto, IL, and Linda and Jorge Romero from Folsom, LA.

Shirley managed Greenberg's Metal for 20 years selling and buying industrial machinery. She then went to Colonial Insurance where she excelled as their first female area supervisor. Her duties included both personal sales and building a strong, successful sales staff. During her highly successful career there, she did much to mentor and further the careers of other professionals that she both recruited and trained, for which she won much recognition.

She was a generous, loving, devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother and helped all of us be better than we were, a light in our lives. We celebrate her courage and strength which inspired us all. She will be sorely missed. Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Southern Illinois entrusted with arrangements.