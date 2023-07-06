Shirley Reimbold

Dec. 9, 1955 - June 30, 2023

CARBONDALE - Shirley Reimbold was born Dec. 9, 1955 in Chicago, IL to Lillian and Harry Ekstrom. She passed away June 30, 2023, having lived in Carbondale, IL since 1981. A lifelong relationship with John Reimbold began in 1977 at Northern Illinois University, where she earned a B.S. in nursing. Her nursing career spanned more than four decades, including 30 years at Carbondale Memorial Hospital. She was passionate about critical care, home health and wound care.

Shirley and John married in 1981, and were blessed with three amazing children, Elsa (Tim) Bruner, Nora (Andrew) Pulford, and Evan (Madyson Rogers) Reimbold. In turn, they were blessed with five grandchildren: Lucy, Izzy, Emma, Dax, and Duke. She also leaves behind her loving sister, Elaine, and brothers, Tom, Augie, Ken and Eric Ekstrom. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles, all dear to her.

Shirley genuinely cared about family and friends, patients and coworkers, and everyone she met. She was the "go to" phone call for many. She was kind and fearless, at home with people of all faiths, colors, and status. Her smile and willingness to help others was contagious. She continued to love and care for us even after her language left her due to dementia. She loved to dance and swim, walk and run, often skipping. She loved to ride bikes. She and John shared many joyous miles on two wheels, commonly known to family as SBTs- stupid bike trips. And her houseplants loved her! The family will carry her love and spirit with them always.

Mass for Shirley was held on Monday, July 3, 2023 at St. Francis Church in Carbondale IL, with Father Robert Flannery officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois at the church or at www.hospice.org.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Shirley visit www.meredithfh.com