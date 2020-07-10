PITTSBURG — Shirley Wanda Towle, 82, passed away at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Shirley was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Thompsonville, to Clyde William and Ella Mae (Beers) Gunn.
She married Marshall Donald Towle on Nov. 26, 1957, in Harrisburg.
Shirley was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith.
She enjoyed sewing and working jig saw puzzles. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by husband, Donald Towle; five sons, Donnie Towle, Buck (Beverly) Towle, Clyde Towle, Mike (Kathy) Towle and Tim (JaDean) Towle; 14 grandchildren, Christopher (Tina) Sullivan, Alan (Sarah) Sullivan, J.R. “Buck” Towle, Bethann (Eddie) Richardson, Tasha (Mike) Thompson, Brett Towle, Brian (Sydney) Towle, Bradley (Kallie) Towle, Cameron Towle, Tiffany (Jason) Call, Paige Towle, Nicholas Towle, Destiny Towle and Joey Towle; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy (Duffy) Becker. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Elloise Sullivan; two grandchildren, Michael and Jennifer Towle; two brothers, Dale and Louie William Gunn; two sisters, Bessie and Clyda Mae Gunn.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City, with Pastor Randy Carney officiating. Interment will follow in Durham Cemetery near Galatia. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.
For additional information or to sign the book of memories, visit www.pylefunerahome.com.
