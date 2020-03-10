Sibyl Geraldine Elkins

You have free articles remaining.
COBDEN — Sibyl Geraldine “Jerry” Elkins, age 88 of Cobden, died Friday, Mar. 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 10, at the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden with Rev. Randy Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Kelley Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the service hour at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden.
