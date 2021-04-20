Solange Evans

1929 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Solange Evans, 92 of Murphysboro, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at her home. She was born on January 23, 1929, in Saint Laurent du Var, France, the daughter of Rene and Irene Colas. She traveled to the United States to marry E. Fred Evans. They met just after World War II.

She is survived by her daughters, Irene Maurice and family and Charlene DeHoet and family and a brother, Guy Colas and family. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Solange worked as a legal secretary in France before coming to the States. She served as Downstate Treasurer of the American Association of Teachers of French and was a member of the American Association of University Professors. She also held memberships in Phi Delta Kappa as well as Pi Delta Phi, the French National Honor Society.

Graveside services for Solange Evans will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the John A. Logan Foundation, Fred and Solange Evans Scholarship Fund benefiting students studying Psychology or French. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna is in charge of arrangements. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit rendlemanhilemanfh.com.